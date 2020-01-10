TOWSON, Md. — Brian Fobbs scored 28 points and Allen Betrand added a career-high 23 Thursday night as Towson overpowered Drexel, 89-73.
Camren Wynter led Drexel (9-8, 2-2 Colonial Athletic Association) with 22 points and Coletrane Washington added. James Butler had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Fobbs and Betrand combined to scored 25 points in the first half as Towson led, 47-25, after holding Drexel to 39% shooting. Fobbs finished 11-of-16 from the field, with four three-pointers, and Betrand hit 9 of 15 shots. Fobbs has 16 career games with at least 20 points, including all three career games against Drexel.
Towson (8-9, 2-3) shot 57% from the field, and had 17 assists and nine steals. Dennis Tunstall moved into sole possession of ninth on Towson’s career blocks list with his 98th.