Drexel rallied from a 12-point deficit but fell to Tulane in overtime, 90-87, Monday at the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship in the Bahamas.

The game was delayed for several hours after a leaky roof interrupted play in the second half.

Melik Martin scored a career-high 27 points for the Dragons (2-2), but a long three-point attempt by Camren Wynter at the buzzer came up short. Xavier Bell added 20 points while James Butler contributed 14 and Wynter 13.

Jaylen Forbes paced the Green Wave (2-2) with 30 points.