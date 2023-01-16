Drexel women fall to William & Mary, see winning streak end at 8 games

Despite a 27-point performance from Keishana Washington, the Dragons suffered their first loss since Dec. 11 at the hands of William & Mary, 74-58, on Sunday in Colonial Athletic Association play.

Drexel (13-4, 5-1 CAA) fell behind, 13-4, through five minutes of action and would end up trailing the entire way, facing a deficit as large as 18 points. After a three-pointer from Washington with 6 minutes, 19 seconds left made it a 57-51 contest, William & Mary (7-9, 2-3 CAA) used a 9-0 run to put it out of reach.

Washington had her 13th effort of at least 20 points in 17 games played, but also saw her worst shooting effort (11 of 31, .355%) since the team’s last loss about a month ago to Yale (11 of 35, .314%). The graduate student guard’s two three-point makes, meanwhile, etched her into school history as the sixth women’s player all-time with 200 threes.

Chloe Hodges had a career-high 10 points off the bench, and Jasmine Valentine recorded a game-high 11 rebounds for Drexel, which shot just 36.5% overall (23 of 63) and 19% (4 of 21) from beyond the arc.

William & Mary was paced by Riley Casey’s game-high 31 points on 10 of 21 shooting.

Drexel wraps up a three-game road trip next Sunday at conference foe Towson with a 2 p.m. start.

