There’s a literal and figurative benefit to every assist Maura Hendrixson makes this season.

The Drexel women’s forward has created the “Assisting Others” campaign. Each one will raise money directly for the Mal’s Pals Foundation, a charity close to Hendrixson’s heart.

Additionally, Drexel is scheduled to host an ‘Assisting Others’ night during its game against Charleston on Feb. 10.

“How it works is that for every assist I make, you can make a pledge to donate money to the cause I have chosen, which is Mal’s Pals Foundation,” Hendrixson told The Inquirer. “I chose this organization because it is for Rubinstein-Taybi Syndrome (RTS), which a very close family friend of mine [two-year-old Connor Keenan], has been diagnosed with.

Hendrixson hopes to use the money to raise awareness of Keenan, and RTS itself.

Mal’s Pals, founded in 2017, is an organization that strives to raise awareness about rare diseases, like RTS. Hendrixson feels that her former teammates, who participated in similar campaigns, have been a source of inspiration for her to do the same.

Now in her final year at Drexel, Hendrixson knew she wanted to carry on the tradition.

“Our team loves being a part of the community and helping people out,” said Hendrixson. “This was actually started by a former player, Meg Creighton. Many of my former teammates have done this fundraising, so every year I’ve been at Drexel, I’ve felt inspired to do the same. As soon as Connor was diagnosed with RTS, I knew I wanted to do this for him.”

When it comes to Keenan, Hendrixson says he’s always been one of the happiest people she knows.

“He loves the beach, and he loves going outside,” Hendrixson. “He isn’t able to speak much, but he loves music and he loves to make sounds. He’s just always so happy, and has a smile on his face.”

Hendrixson chose to use assists as her mode of raising money, as this tends to be her sweet spot. In the 2021-22 season, she averaged 3.4 assists per game. This season, she’s averaging 6.6 points per game.

“I love finding my teammates and setting them up for a great shot, and I love that this can raise money for Connor. [It goes] hand in hand.”

Apart from just raising money for a great cause, Hendrixson hopes this will inspire her teammates to continue on a tradition that inspired her.

“I appreciate that this isn’t something that the coaches make us do, we all want to do it ourselves,” said Hendrixson. “I’m just happy to play my small part.”

If you want to donate to Mal’s Pal’s Foundation, you can do so by making a pledge for any amount, or through Hendrixson’s Pledge It page.