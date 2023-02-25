Drexel storms past Hofstra, 58-34, on the road

The Drexel women’s basketball team cruised past Hofstra, 58-34, on Friday in Hempstead, N.Y.

Keishana Washington led the Dragons with 21 points. Hetta Saatman added 10 points, and Tori Hyduke contributed nine.

Sorelle Ineza led the Pride with 12 points.

Drexel held Hofstra (9-17, 3-12) to just eight fourth-quarter points.

Next, the Dragons (20-7, 12-4 Colonial Athletic Association) will take on William & Mary at the Daskalakis Athletic Center on Sunday, tipoff is set for2 p.m.