Deep into postseason play, Drexel is relying on an underdog mentality to prove naysayers wrong

Bea Buckley understands bias.

The sophomore attack for Drexel‘s nationally-ranked women’s lacrosse team knows that being a mid-major program in a sport where recognition and notoriety usually go to the bigger schools means that respect must be earned.

However, she also said that lack of respect has been what’s allowed the Dragons to develop an underdog mentality, one that fueled a 14-3 (7-1 Coastal) record and a No. 23 national ranking following wins over the likes of No. 19 Penn State and No. 24 Harvard earlier this year.

For Buckley, who leads the team in total points, that’s what initially attracted her to the program — a tenacity that starts inside Drexel’s locker room.

“I was drawn to the underdog mentality. It was like, ‘No one wants us, so we’ll do it ourselves,’” said Buckley.

Now, in the Coastal Athletic Association’s conference tournament, the Dragons are seeking to avenge their 2024 CAA championship loss at the hands of Stony Brook.

Drexel’s dominance has been fueled by elite talent stacked throughout its lineup. The Dragons had seven players named to All-CAA teams this season, all anchored by Jenika Cuocco, who was named the CAA Goalkeeper of the Year for a third consecutive season.

While the Dragons may be receiving recognition on a national scale, the program is driven by an unshakable underdog mentality.

“Knowing that [there are all of these] Big Ten and ACC schools that aren’t ranked, are thinking that we’re [ranked] just because we got lucky with a few wins and we keep proving people wrong,” said Buckley.

Another big win arrived on Thursday as the No. 2 Dragons knocked off their rival in No. 3 Delaware, 20-11, in the CAA semifinal round. The Dragons tied a 32-year-old single-game playoff goals record in the process, but more importantly, set up a rematch against top-seeded Stony Brook in Saturday’s final (noon, LacrosseTV).

Sinking the Seawolves

With that high-powered offensive profile and a brick wall in the net, Drexel has all the makings of capturing a CAA crown if they can get past the Seawolves, who has perennially been the class of the conference.

This season, Stony Brook has been ranked among the top-20 of Inside Lacrosse’s national rankings for all but one week. Last season, the Seawolves sent Drexel out of the CAA playoffs in the championship.

Stony Brook toppled Drexel in their sole regular-season matchup, 17-13 earlier this season.

For Buckley, who is just two assists shy of capturing the single-season program record, the rivalry between the two programs grows stronger with each battle.

“Every year, we keep getting closer and closer to beating them. They’re starting to fall back on their heels and we’re just going forward,” said Buckley. “We are their best competition in the CAA, they know that, and we know that. If we do end up seeing them again, we have a very fair chance of beating them.”

Proving ‘em wrong

Win or lose on Saturday, Buckley hopes that this season not only puts people on notice but also brings more respect to the program.

“People don’t write about us, people don’t really acknowledge how much work we put into the program,” said Buckley. “People don’t come and watch our games like they watch other games, and I think that all those little things, it’s annoying, but we don’t really mind it.

“I think it feeds us and pushes us to want to make more of a statement. With people staying quiet, it’s fine with us, because we just keep proving them wrong.”

Buckley, who attended Penn Charter, amassed 35 assists this season, good for third-best in the CAA. She has the pleasure of dishing the ball out to the Dragons’ incredible goal-scoring trio of Anna Maria Gragnani, Allison Drake, and Bridget Finley. who are all among the top 10 goal scorers in the conference.

“Looking back, it’s whatever team shows up that day is going to win,” said Buckley. “Every team is so equally talented, and no team is perfect. We’re going to make mistakes, but as long as we can bounce back from those and keep going hard, we can beat anyone.”

