The success Drexel goalie Jenika Cuocco has had on the lacrosse field surprises even herself

In her second year at Drexel and rookie season on the women’s lacrosse team, Jenika Cuocco never expected so much success this soon.

As of today, Cuocco, an education major, ranks among the top 5 best goalkeepers in the nation, based on save percentage.

This week, she also nabbed both goalkeeper of the year and rookie of the year honors within the Colonial Athletic Conference. To top that off, Cuocco has broken the record for CAA Rookie of the Week awards with seven in total. Her other achievements include being ranked third in the nation for save percentage of goalies and she received an honorable mention for USA Lacrosse Magazine’s All-American list.

“I really never expected all of this, this season has just been unreal, said Cuocco this week in advance of the Dragons’ first round NCAA tournament game against No. 11 Maryland on Friday (5 p.m., ESPN+). The Dragons received an at-large bid courtesy of a 12-5 overall record this season, behind 173 saves from Cuocco.

“We came into this season and set our standards of what we expect, and I have been trying to stick to them,” she continued. “These aren’t just personal accolades, they are a reflection of all of my teammates’ hard work, too.”

A Long Island native, where lacrosse is a hotbed, Cuocco said the sport has been a part of her life from an early age, but it wasn’t until she tried out playing goalie one day that she truly found her love for the sport.

Advertisement

Cuocco’s decision to commit to Drexel wasn’t an easy one as the idea of attending college in a big city wasn’t an idea she preferred. .

» READ MORE: Drexel women’s tennis No. 1 Lorie Lemongo has made her mark in West Philly, by way of Morocco

“I didn’t even have Drexel on my radar, it was my mother who convinced me to come on a visit,” said Cuocco. “When I had lunch with the team, I realized how they interacted with each other was like a big family. That was huge for me, and it solidified that I wanted to come to Drexel.”

Cuocco was a redshirt her freshmen year, a decision that didn’t come lightly to her or her coaches. It was due in large part to her predecessor in goalie Zoe Bennett deciding to exercise her fifth-year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic and play out her final year.

Cuocco and her coaches saw this as a learning opportunity.

“We decided that it would be best for the long-term for me to get adjusted to the college game, and get a year of experience under my belt before playing. It was also a year to learn under Zoe, so I saw the experience really positively,” explained Cuocco. “It also took a lot of stress off me in my freshmen year, which I appreciated.”

Cuocco attributes this season’s success not only to her teammates and coaching staff but also to the sport psychologist at Drexel, Dr. Madeline Barlow.

» READ MORE: Meet the Drexel doc committed to protecting the mental health of student-athletes

“Being a goalie can be tough, because when we lose it feels like it’s all your fault. I’ve been working with Madeline since the fall to try and overcome this, and it’s been huge for me. To remind myself that we win and lose as a team, always,” said Cuocco. “I’ve now got the mental skills to remind myself that I am here for a reason, it isn’t just luck, and also that being nervous is a good thing, it means I care. I remind myself why I started playing lacrosse, which was to have fun, and that has really helped.”

Next up, Maryland. Drexel played Maryland earlier in the regular season, on the losing end of a 15-9 final. But in the Dragons’ now third consecutive NCAA tournament appearance, Cuocco says she’s excited for Friday’s NCAA Tournament kickoff.

“Going to NCAAs playing a team we already played in the regular season is huge,” she said. “We see it as another opportunity and an opportunity to make history and win the first round of NCAAs. We know what to expect, and we are all excited to play”

While Cuocco still has a long time to think about her future in lacrosse, post-college. However, she says it isn’t something she would turn down the opportunity for.

“If the opportunity was given to me to go to the professional leagues or even to coach, I think I would take it. I really just love this sport.”