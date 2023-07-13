Drexel’s Keishana Washington a candidate for the NCAA’s Woman of the Year award

Her college career might be over, but the NCAA isn’t finished with Drexel women’s basketball standout Keishana Washington just yet.

Washington is one of a number of nominees for the NCAA’s Woman of the Year award, given to athletes who exemplify the “four pillars of academics, athletics, service, and leadership.”

In addition to finishing her career as the second all-time leading scorer his the history of the program (2,363 points), Washington finished with a 3.74 GPA and a bachelor’s degree in psychology and was accepted into Drexel’s master’s psychology program last year.

Additionally, Washington was celebrated for her efforts as a member of Drexel’s student-athlete advisory committee and was an active participant in several Drexel-led community service initiatives throughout the Philadelphia region.

On the court, Washington, the 5-foot-7 Canadian guard, left an indelible mark on the Dragons’ program, ending her career with her fourth 40-point performance in Drexel’s season-ending loss to Fordham in the first round of the Women’s NIT. In all, Washington finished with 65 career double-digit performances. In her final season, she was the second-leading scorer in the nation for more than half the season (27.7 points per game) behind Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist and just in front of Iowa’s Caitlin Clark.

Washington picked up women’s player of the year honors in the Colonial Athletic Association and was an All-American for both her athletic and academic achievements.

She was not chosen in April’s WNBA draft but was able to earn a training camp invitation with the Minnesota Lynx later that month. However, the team waived Washington in early May.

The 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year will be announced in January at the 2024 NCAA Convention in Phoenix. An NCAA committee will select the winner.