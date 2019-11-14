Drexel has announced that senior point guard Kurk Lee will be leaving the team for personal reasons. Lee has served as the primary backup to sophomore Camren Wynter at point guard. He scored three points and played 35 minutes in three games this season.
He is expected to stay enrolled at Drexel and pursue his degree.
Lee set the Dragons’ freshman scoring record, averaging 14.9 points per game. He also set the assist record, which was later broken by Wynter. Lee finished the season as a member of the Colonial Athletic Association All-Rookie Team.
As a sophomore, Lee averaged 12.4 points and couldn’t be kept off the floor, but his junior season was the opposite. Lee played in six of 32 games as he battled injuries. The 5-foot-9 guard made 15 of 30 threes during his junior season.
Wynter’s emergence has limited the playing time at point guard. He has played 33 minutes per game this season. Lee often took over the point guard duties with Wynter on the bench, and they also played minutes together sparingly.
Sophomore Matey Juric is likely the next option at point guard. Juric has started the first three games alongside Wynter in the backcourt,
Lee will end his collegiate career 55 points shy of 1,000.