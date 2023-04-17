Drexel’s Jillian Dunston leaving for Michigan assistant job

Michigan announced on Monday that Drexel coach Jillian Dunston has been hired as an assistant coach for the women’s basketball team. Dunston had spent the last last three seasons as a Drexel assistant and was named to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s Thirty Under 30 list for the past two years.

Dunston, 27, played four seasons at Michigan under current head coach Kim Barnes Arico, and she finished her career second in rebounds in program history. After her playing career, Dunston was a graduate assistant at Florida State before joining the Dragons in 2020.

”I have so much gratitude for this opportunity to return to my alma mater,” Dunston said to Michigan Athletics. “I spent some of my best years in Ann Arbor and I can’t wait to get back. Now that I am on the coaching side of things, I am excited to join Coach Arico on staff and overjoyed to be able to learn from her. This is the opportunity of a lifetime, and I am excited to be back with the hardest working team in America!”