The Drexel men were scheduled to play their first regular-season basketball game against Penn State on Wednesday, but now the Dragons must wait until Saturday. The game against the Nittany Lions was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.
The Dragons have only four more nonconference games scheduled, starting with a road game against Pittsburgh on Saturday. Quinnipiac, La Salle, and St. Joseph’s are the other three opponents.
It was not known whether the coronavirus concerns involved Penn State or Drexel. “Not as of today,” head coach Zach Spiker said Monday about any players having tested positive for COVID-19. “Every day we test, and every day, it’s a scary proposition.”
Drexel is working to get more nonconference games scheduled between now and the Jan 2. Colonial Athletic Association opener against UNC-Wilmington.