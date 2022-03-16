They didn’t punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament, but the Drexel women’s basketball team’s historic season hasn’t come to an end.

The Dragons will play host to Norfolk State at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament at the Daskalakis Center.

Drexel (26-5, 16-2 Colonial Athletic Association) is making its 10th appearance in the WNIT after falling 63-59 to Delaware in the CAA championships.

With Drexel’s starters consisting of seniors and graduate students, the WNIT will be the last time they take the court together.

“Back when Covid hit and I wasn’t sure of what my plan was going to be, I had the opportunity to play at Drexel. It’s just been an amazing experience,” said forward Tessa Brugler, a graduate student who transferred from Bucknell. “They welcomed me with open arms and I wouldn’t change any of that for the world.

“Just knowing I’ll be able to get another chance to step out on the court with my teammates is an amazing feeling.”

Brugler ranked fifth in the conference in rebounds (8.6 per game) and field-goal percentage (47.1%) and earned a spot on the CAA second team. She averaged 16.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game in the CAA tournament.

Senior guard Keishana Washington led Drexel in the CAA tournament with 22.6 points per game. She made her fourth all-conference team and was second in the conference in scoring (19.4).

The Dragons coasted through the quarterfinals and semifinals with wins over Hofstra and College of Charleston, respectively, before hitting a roadblock with the Blue Hens.

But Drexel coach Amy Mallon is confident her team will be prepared to play in the WNIT.

“We know we have an opportunity to play on, and I think this team is ready,” said Mallon, the CAA coach of the year. “Just like they showed all year, they’re gonna show up and give it their best shot so we look forward to the opportunity to continue to play and they deserve it.

“This team is a postseason team. They put themselves in the position to be on that top tier.”

The Dragons’ last appearance in the WNIT was in 2019 when they lost 69-56 to Harvard. They last won the title in 2013, beating Utah.

Norfolk State (17-11, 11-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) is making its first appearance in the WNIT and it’s the program’s first national postseason selection since 2001.

The Spartans are led by junior guard Deja Francis (13.4 points per game) and senior guard Camille Downs (12.8).

The winner will take on Fordham or Bucknell in the second round.