The new EA College Football game is finally coming — for real this time. There’s even a trailer.

Over ten years after video game giant Electronic Arts released their last college football game, a new version of the game is finally coming.

NCAA Football 14 was the final installment of popular college football video game before EA Sports discontinued it. The game grew in popularity as years passed without an updated version, so much so that fans paid over $200 to buy secondhand copies. Over the years, fans grew doubtful that a new version of the game would ever be released.

On Thursday, EA released the first teaser trailer for College Football 25, confirming the game will be released this summer, with a full reveal coming in May.

The trailer poked fun at the long wait between games, and shared some preliminary unfinished visuals of the game, including imagery from schools like Penn State, Notre Dame, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, and more.

Temple is also expected to be featured in the game. EA Sports reached out to the university to provide assets for the game last summer, the school confirmed to The Inquirer.

The game was initially discontinued due to concerns over use of player name, image, and likeness. The game did not explicitly name players, but did feature an active college player on the cover and mimicked the names of players, while also using their real-life numbers, skills, and likenesses.