Chadds Ford’s Erin Matson still hopes to be an Olympian, but she’s ‘living my dream’ coaching UNC

Erin Matson still aspires to be an Olympian.

The Chadds Ford native put her playing career on hold after she was named the University of North Carolina’s head field hockey coach at age 22, but she had hopes of returning to the game when the time was right.

After Team USA clinched a spot in the 2024 Paris Games, Matson, whose Tar Heels won the NCAA title last November in her first season at the helm, wanted to make a push for a tryout spot with the Olympic team.

To get back into the swing of competing, the 24-year-old played in the Indoor Pan American Cup from March 19-22 in Calgary, Canada.

“Part of playing in the indoor Pan Am Cup was to give [USA Field Hockey] an opportunity to see me play again,” said Matson, a graduate of Unionville High School. “I loved indoor; I grew up playing indoor.

“Unfortunately, USA Field Hockey has chosen not to let me try out, so that’s a little bittersweet. But it was a great opportunity. I’m glad it worked out. I’m thankful for my athletic director, my staff, and my team for being so supportive.”

Matson, who became one of the youngest Division I coaches in history, was a standout forward who once competed on the U.S. national team at age 17 and won gold in the World League Semifinals. Her success continued in college, where she was a four-time NCAA champion at UNC and a three-time winner of the Honda Award, which is given to the best collegiate female athletes in 12 sports.

She knows coaches have competed in the Olympics before. Karen Shelton, a West Chester graduate who led the Tar Heels for 42 seasons, played seven years on the national team and competed on the 1984 Olympic team while coaching.

However, it’s unclear, Matson said, why USA Field Hockey won’t grant her a tryout spot.

“I don’t know if it’s the exact reason, but they made some remarks about me not playing for a year and taking a year off,” she said. “It’s very common for players throughout Olympic cycles to take a year off here or there.

“At the end of the day, I want to help my sport and my country.”

USA Field Hockey told The Inquirer that they reviewed Matson’s request, and, based on the selection process policy, which was established in June 2023, it was determined that she is not eligible, though specifics weren’t given.

» READ MORE: A year ago, she played for UNC. Now, this Chadds Ford native is the Tar Heels’ head coach at age 23.

“The process to trial and be selected for Team USA is a carefully developed process governed by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee for all Olympic Sports,” USA Field Hockey wrote.

“Erin was encouraged to return to field hockey as an athlete and make herself eligible for the next cycle including preparation for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.”

Matson’s still hoping, she said, to overturn the ruling, but only time will tell. Despite being a year removed from playing, she certainly hasn’t lost her touch.

Jun Kentwell, who played on the Chinese national team for eight years and coaches the WC Eagles field hockey club, led the women’s team to the cup’s final, where Matson scored the winning goal in a 3-2 shootout against Argentina after regulation time ended tied at 5.

The victory also clinched a spot for USA field hockey to compete in the 2025 International Hockey Federation World Cup.

“I’ve fortunately had that experience of scoring a game-winning goal and having the team rush toward you,” Matson said. “That feeling, it’s one that you’ll replay forever. I’ll never forget that group running toward me, celebrating with genuine hugs, support, and love.

“The uniqueness is being a team that just came together and was so young.”

There were a handful of area players who competed alongside Matson, including current Tar Heel Ryleigh Heck, a graduate of Eastern Regional High School.

Playing with a younger group was a chance to see the rising talent from the area, Matson said. One of those standouts included Reese D’Ariano, a 14-year-old from West Chester.

Matson was 13 when she made her first appearance with the national team. Now, she’s one of the leaders the young players look up to.

“It’s very promising. A player like her stands out,” Matson said of D’Ariano. “She’s very mature; she handled herself very well. I can definitely relate and I know where she’s at, because I was there as a person and player. It’s a really cool full-circle moment, to be able to step out on the field with someone like that, who also makes such an impact.”

Kentwell added: “As Matson grows into a young woman, she’s able to guide other players. Her leadership was so important in the success of this indoor team.”

Between training sessions and games, Matson held Zoom meetings with her UNC team. As much as she would like to compete in the Olympics, Matson said, her first priority is being a coach.

“I am living my dream here at Carolina,” she said. “The Olympics would be the only thing left to check off, but I wouldn’t be doing it to help my playing career. I’m very comfortable with what I’ve done, it would be to help our country.

“I’ll just continue to do whatever I can to help inspire the next generation of young girls and women, especially good hockey players, and have a good time while doing it.”