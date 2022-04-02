MINNEAPOLIS — Paige Bueckers scored 14 points in her Minnesota homecoming at the Final Four, leading Connecticut to a 63-58 upset of defending champion Stanford.

Wait, hold on. Connecticut upset Stanford? Since when does Connecticut upset anyone?

OK, fine, maybe it wasn’t an upset. But it’s safe to say it was a bit of a surprise.

That’s how good this Cardinal team was: ranked No. 2 in the nation, and above the Huskies in major statistical rankings, including the NET.

Would that have been the case if Bueckers hadn’t missed 19 games from early December to late February because of a knee injury? Maybe not. But plenty of observers favored Stanford in this game, with its balanced offense featuring guards Lexie Hull and Haley Jones and forward Cameron Brink.

They ended up wrong, and the many UConn fans in the packed crowd of 18,268 ended up thrilled.

Those fans had to wait a while to celebrate, though. The score was just 12-9 in UConn’s favor after the first quarter, with Bueckers 2-for-4 from the field. Stanford’s 9 was just as surprising, with the Cardinal 4-for-16 from the field in the period. Jones shot just 2-for-5, and Hull missed her only attempt.

Connecticut pulled ahead 25-19 with 2 minutes, 47 left thanks to back-to-back three-pointers by Evina Westbrook. The Cardinal scored the game’s next seven points to take their only lead of the half, 26-25, with 1:20 left.

Stanford shot just 11-for-30 from the field in the first 20 minutes; the Huskies shot 12-for-34, and led 27-26 at intermission.

Stanford’s shooting woes continued in the third quarter: just 4-for-16 from the field. But Jones willed her way to a double-double, with 12 points and 10 rebounds through 30 minutes. That was enough for the Cardinal to be within 39-37 at the end of the period.

Hull was 1-for-9 from the field up to then, and 0-for-3 from beyond the arc. Some of that was to the credit of Connecticut’s defense, but not all of it.

In fact, the answer the Cardinal sought was in the paint, not at the perimeter. Brink also had 12 points through three quarters, and the Huskies struggled to stop her when she had the ball.

Meanwhile, UConn was heating up at the other end. A three-pointer by Christyn Williams put the Huskies up 49-41 with 8:30 left in the game, and Minneapolis was starting to sound like a suburb of Hartford. When Bueckers got a steal and layup three minutes later, the fans finally let out the awaited big roar.

Stanford tried to claw its way back throughout the fourth quarter, and got to within 58-56 on a Jones layup with 23 seconds to go — giving her a game-high 20 points on the night. But the Huskies sealed the deal at the free throw line, including two big makes by big-time freshman Azzi Fudd right after Jones’ layup.

Now UConn is on to its 12th national championship game, in the same building where the Huskies won their first in 1995.