Just as important to Dunphy as the relationships that he does have, though, are the ones that live on in memory. He wished to share the day with late Phillies president David Montgomery, who began his Phillies career selling tickets in 1971 before rising through the organization and becoming a beloved Philadelphian. Montgomery died last month after a battle with cancer, but he earned posthumous recognition at the Wanamaker banquet with a Lifetime Achievement Award.