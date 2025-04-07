UConn coach Geno Auriemma hit Michael Strahan with a ‘Go Birds’ after winning the national championship

The women’s NCAA basketball championship on Sunday was a win-win for Philly, with both coaches — Norristown native Geno Auriemma and Philly native Dawn Staley — representing the area.

Auriemma and his UConn squad ultimately dominated the Gamecocks, who were looking to go back-to-back, to win his first title in nine years on Sunday. The day after the win, Auriemma made a guest appearance on Good Morning America, and he had to shout out his fellow champions — the Birds.

“Philly wins the Super Bowl, we won the title, it’s Philly time,” Auriemma said, after punching in a “Go Birds” before signing off with the show’s cohost — and New York Giants legend — Michael Strahan.

“You just had to get that in there, didn’t you,” Strahan joked.

“I had to get that in there,” Auriemma confirmed.

Both Auriemma, who became college basketball’s winningest coach earlier this season, and Staley are longtime supporters of Philly sports — although Auriemma sticks to suits and UConn quarter-zips on the sidelines, unlike Staley, who’s been known to wear Eagles jerseys.

Auriemma graduated from West Chester University and started his coaching career as a coach at Bishop McDevitt High School before being hired as an assistant at Saint Joseph’s University. Sunday’s NCAA championship win was his 12th title at UConn.