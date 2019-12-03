The Schiano era was different in attention, even to the point that Schiano believed offering preferred walk-on spots was an important piece. Gushue said his nephew got such an offer, and in his memory, there was no difference in how his nephew was treated as a recruit. He ended up going to Delaware, played there. But the whole experience impressed Gushue, who has a Shawnee guy at Rutgers now in receiver Daevon Robinson, except Robinson entered the transfer portal before Schiano hired, and even if Robinson wants to stay put, Schiano has to agree to it, Gushue said. That’s a risk of entering the portal.