Hannah Hidalgo wins the Dawn Staley award for the nation’s best guard

CLEVELAND — Hannah Hidalgo’s award collection grew again on Friday, and the newest addition has a Philly touch.

Hidalgo, Notre Dame’s star freshman from Merchantville, N.J., is the winner of this year’s Dawn Staley Award for the best guard in women’s college basketball.

“Hannah’s court vision, passing ability, ballhandling, and ability to create scoring opportunities for herself and her teammates combined with her relentless defense is unmatched,” Staley said in a statement. “She is the embodiment of a two-way force on the basketball court and the essence of what the award represents. In a season where there are several deserving candidates, Hannah has separated herself from the group.”

The award is given by the Phoenix Club of Philadelphia, and dates back to 2013. Hidalgo is the first player from the Philly area to win it, and the second from Notre Dame after Skylar Diggins-Smith won in its debut year.

If you’re surprised Caitlin Clark didn’t win, well, she won the last three times. And the Iowa star has won plenty of other awards this year, including the AP and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s player of the year honors.

Hidalgo has also won this year’s ACC rookie, defensive player of the year, and conference tournament MVP awards. She was named an Associated Press first team All-American, becoming one of just five freshmen ever to win the honor in its 20-year history.

Staley is a North Philly legend who has once again coached South Carolina to a Final Four, this time with a 36-0 record heading into Friday’s game against N.C. State.

She first met Hidalgo in 2018 through Philadelphia basketball maven Delgreco Wilson. The two women crossed paths again when South Carolina beat Notre Dame in a season-opening game played in Paris.

“She does a lot for the women’s game, especially for women of color,” Hidalgo told The Inquirer last month. “It’s really big to see how someone from the Philly area can do so much and have the impact she’s made.”

