Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo signed another big NIL deal heading into her sophomore season — this time with hat and apparel company New Era to become one of their college ambassadors.

The South Jersey native, who graduated from Paul VI High School, joins Duke freshman Cooper Flagg, the projected first overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, and Southern Cal volleyball player Ally Batenhorst as the brand’s first college ambassadors.

Hidalgo is featured on the New Era site as the face of the Notre Dame collection, which features 14 Fighting Irish hats. Two of the hats sold out within hours of the launch.

The deal is the latest for Hidalgo, who is poised to be one of the next big stars in women’s college basketball after Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Cameron Brink made the jump to the WNBA. Hidalgo’s other partnerships include American Eagle and a number of local businesses in South Bend, Ind., like Aloft South Bend and Ali on the Boulevard.

Hidalgo was named an AP first-team All-American last season, one of just five freshmen to earn the honor in over two decades. She earned ACC Freshman of the Year honors in 2023-24 and likely will be among the frontrunners for player of the year in 2024-25. Hidalgo averaged 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.5 assists and also led the nation in steals with 4.6 per game as she helped Notre Dame to the Sweet 16.