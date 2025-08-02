Haverford College’s Harry Genth thought his baseball career was over. Now, he’s signed with Minnesota.

Harry Genth was working for a baseball analytics company called TrackMan in Cape Cod, Mass., the summer before his junior year at Haverford College. It was then he started to think about a future in professional baseball.

Playing in the MLB was his childhood dream, but the infielder thought he lost that opportunity when he decided to play Division III ball at Haverford.

However, he realized — after a record-shattering senior season — his dream was not as far out of a reach then he thought. After graduating in May, the Baltimore native signed as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Twins.

“I was sitting there in a sweaty polo shirt plugging away on a computer, collecting all this data, watching all of these players, and started thinking, ‘I can hang with these guys,’” Genth said. “That was when I was thinking I might want to kind of pursue [a career in baseball] a little more intensively. I think no one goes to Haverford with playing baseball as the number one goal in mind.”

Heading into his junior year, Genth joined a competitive league and told himself he’d keep playing until he was the worst player on the field. He described it as an itch he needed to scratch, and that he would never be satisfied with himself if he quit and there was nothing stopping him from playing.

“The way I tried to kind of keep myself sane and frame this to myself was ‘You know what, Harry, you should just try and continue to keep playing and leveling up levels until you show up to the field one day and everyone on that field is better than you,’” Genth said. “Once that happens, you’ll be able to live with yourself, because you’ll have done everything you can. Everyone’s better than you, and that’s fine.”

During Genth’s senior year, MLB scouts started reaching out to head coach David Beccaria about the 5-foot-7 shortstop. Genth made a name for himself that season, leading all of Division III in slugging (1.034), home runs per game (0.59), RBIs (77), and broke several school and conference records. He owns school records in single-season home runs (23), career runs (193), and career RBIs (157).

He described the process of being an MLB prospect as “nerve-wracking.” He recalls leaving class to play for a scout, traveling to other towns to get practice hitting against higher-level athletes, and having his data tracked instead of being the one tracking it.

Beccaria said Genth is a natural leader, who’s one of the best players he’s ever coached. Younger teammates looked up to Genth and came to him for advice.

A time that stuck out to Beccaria as a milestone in Genth’s career, was April of his senior year.

“All of the hard work and purpose he was putting into his training for the last couple years came together this year in a week that was pretty ridiculous,” Beccaria said. “He had 10 home runs in a week, seven straight games. Even though the games were incredibly difficult, we were all basically just laughing because he was making it look way too easy. And I know it wasn’t easy, he had a process in place. He was still grinding and working every single day to try to put himself in the best position, but I think that stretch of baseball is something that none of us will forget for quite some time.”

As a D-III school, Haverford’s players aren’t practicing with the same resources as bigger programs. But there’s an upside to that too, Genth and Beccaria explained.

The baseball team has a smaller roster compared to other schools, allowing for more one-on-one coaching time, and it creates a tight-knit culture. Now, with Genth going into the major-league system, he’s going to be equipped with more resources than ever before.

“I really prided myself on doing everything in my power to prepare myself to the best of my abilities,” Genth said. “At Haverford, or at any other D-III frankly, you’re doing that with limited resources, from a facilities or equipment perspective, limited time, because your academic obligations are more extreme than some other places, you really become your own best coach.”

Haverford’s baseball program has produced some MLB talent. Genth is the seventh player from the program to sign a MLB deal.

Genth, however, is the second player to go undrafted and sign with a team. He is currently in Fort Myers, Fla., at training camp, and is waiting to see which team in the Twins farm system he’ll start his professional career with.

“The thing I’m most excited for with the Twins is, I’ll continue to have the attitude of leaving no stone unturned from a preparation perspective, except now, I have virtually unlimited resources,” Genth said. “The facilities we get to train at are second to none. So I think when you couple the attitude that I developed at a Division III school of doing everything I can with pretty limited resources. When you make those limited resources, unlimited resources, I’m really excited to see how my development accelerates.”