HBCU excellence was on display Thursday at the Linc, and the stars were out to witness it

Although the Eagles are on their bye week, Lincoln Financial Field was put to good use on Thursday night. Delaware State, coached by former Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson, hosted Norfolk State, coached by former Eagles quarterback Michael Vick.

The two former teammates made a return to their former home for their first battle as college football head coaches in a primetime HBCU matchup. From the halftime show to special appearances from mainstream stars, HBCU excellence was on full display.

Here are the highlights of what took place on Thursday night…

Stars were out at the Linc

In addition to the action on the field, the star power on the sideline was worth the admission. The easiest one to spot was former quarterback Cam Newton.

At halftime, wearing an all-tan fit with a massive fedora decorated in pins, the three-time Pro Bowler danced and posed with fans just moments before North Philly rapper Meek Mill walked along the sideline.

But, a more familiar face to the Linc was also in attendance: Brandon Graham. The defensive end sported an all-blue sweatsuit as he supported his former teammates Jackson and Vick.

Former running back Marshawn Lynch also attended Thursday night’s game.

‘HBCU excellence’ on display

Plenty of fans made their way through the main concourse excited to watch both HBCU teams play at Lincoln Financial Field. Whether they were representing the colors of Delaware State or Norfolk State, wearing vintage Eagles’ Jackson and Vick jerseys, or showing off their Greek letters, they gathered together with pride of belonging to an HBCU.

Anthony, 68, and Brigette Washington, 67, made the trip from Florida on Thursday morning to attend the game despite the stormy weather. Anthony attended Florida A&M University. Meanwhile, Brigette attended Morgan University. Although neither have connections to Delaware State or Norfolk State, they wanted to show support to all HBCUs.

“[HBCU’s] are family oriented,” Anthony said. “Once you step foot and you become an HBCU alumnus, you’ll always go back. Like what we’re doing now. We’re 70 and we’re still going back to the games. We just want to support both schools.”

Plenty of alumnus repped their colors, including 59-year-old Delaware native John Robinson. Robinson graduated from Delaware State in 1990 and is proud to see two HBCU teams getting to display their talents on such a big stage.

“What I’m looking forward to seeing tonight is HBCU excellence and the opportunity to show that to the entire world,” Robinson said. “I’m just thrilled that we have this opportunity and this platform to show who we are, how we support our schools and how necessary they are and also to show the world the top of NFL elite talent is willing to invest in HBCUs as we see with the coaching platforms of DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick.”

‘Approaching Storm’ stuns at halftime

When it comes to HBCU games, there are no bathroom breaks at halftime. For many fans, halftime is the real show. HBCU’s are known for their electric marching bands and Delaware State’s ‘Approaching Storm’ did not disappoint.

As soon as the band was introduced, fans reacted with one of the loudest cheers of the night. And as soon as silence rang through the stadium, the sounds of Boyz II Men’s “Motown Philly” echoed throughout the Linc followed by Danity Kane’s “Damaged.”

“That’s a tradition that’s been engraved in HBCUs going back as far as you want to look,” Robinson said. “The band and the drumline, that’s the fabric. That’s how we express who we are. That’s how we tell our story through song during sporting events and it’s heritage. It’s black pride. It’s culture.”

Delaware state representative, and Cheney graduate, Franklin Cooke Jr. added: “[Halftime shows are] very important. They’re just like athletes, you know doing all the steps, doing all the routines. It’s very, very important.”

The impact of HBCUs

Earlier in the week, 45-year-old West Philadelphia native Will Abbamont discussed the significance of attending an HBCU. Growing up on 46th and Fairmount, he didn’t see college as an option. Eventually, the Cheney graduate, and leader of the Sixers drumline, the Stixers, used percussion as a way to save his life.

“For me to get accepted to Cheney, it changed my life,” Abbamont said. “[My grandma] said you can either take these drumsticks, the jail cell or a graveyard. I picked the drumsticks. Didn’t know what to do with them. I asked her what to do with them and she said you will figure it out. That right there led me on the road to my goal to go to an HBCU.”

Abbamont graduated from Cheney in 2001, where he majored in accounting and minored in computer programming. During his tenure at the school, he was part of Cheney’s drumline.

“The drumline is the culture,” Abbamont said. “The drumline sets the tone. To be honest with you, I know our HBCUs really weren’t known for their sports. For example, I went to Cheney. My Cheney football team wasn’t really that good. But everyone came to see the band.

“The band is the culture of the HBCU. The band is the heartbeat, the band is the lifeline, the band is what draws the attention. The sports team being good is a bonus when it comes to an HBCU…Halftime for us is when the game starts.”