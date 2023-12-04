Ohio State receiver and St. Joseph’s Prep grad Marvin Harrison Jr. named a Heisman finalist

Ohio State wide receiver and St. Joseph’s Prep graduate Marvin Harrison Jr. was named a Heisman Trophy finalist on Monday.

Harrison Jr. joins Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels as the four Heisman finalists. The Heisman Trophy will be awarded on Dec. 9 at 8 p.m on ESPN in New York.

Harrison Jr. has 1,211 receiving yards, ninth-most by a receiver, and 14 touchdown catches, tied for second-most by a receiver, in 2023. He was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and earned Receiver of the Year honors in 2022 and 2023. He led Ohio State to an 11-1 record and an appearance in the Cotton Bowl against Missouri.

Harrison Jr. is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison, who spent his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts from 1996-2008. Harrison Jr. was born in Philadelphia and attended La Salle College High School before transferring to St. Joseph’s Prep for his sophomore year, where he played with future Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord for three seasons.

During Harrison Jr.’s high school career, he recorded 2,625 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns, both Philadelphia Catholic League records.

He is widely projected as a potential first-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but has not officially declared.

The last time a wide receiver was a Heisman finalist was in 2020, when Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith won the award during his final season with the Alabama Crimson Tide. In the last 10 years, just two non-quarterbacks have won the award – Smith and the Titans’ Derrick Henry. Harrison Jr. is the first ever Ohio State receiver to be a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.