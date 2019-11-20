There are now two NCAA basketball coaches with 1,100 career victories. A guy down at Duke, and Herb Magee, on Henry Avenue, Philadelphia.
Magee’s Jefferson University Rams took this milestone victory in spectacular fashion, raining in jump shots from the opening whistle, eventually taking out Kutztown, 98-79.
From the start the Rams looking absolutely like a quintessential Magee team, showing why they are favorites for a league title, with a chance to be a special group. Senior Josh Bradanese, who had just gone over 1,000 career points, kept going. He opened up with a three-pointer, and then he hit another, and another.
By halftime, Bradanese had made 8 of 9 shots, and 5 of 5 threes. Deondre Bourne had made 5 of 7 shots, and 4 of 6 threes. The Rams were up 56-46, making 12 of 16 threes.
Give Kutztown credit. The school had agreed to move this game from its campus to Jefferson so the milestone could be handled with care, with many former Magee assistants in attendance, and even another 1,000-game winner, Speedy Morris from St. Joseph’s Prep. At 1,110, the NCAA club is now two, Mike Krzyzewski and the man in charge for 53 seasons on Henry Avenue.