Yeah, this was bigger. I had shown up to see Magee’s team in action, not even realizing Holy Family was the opponent until walking in the gym, and had taken a video — the team surrounded a phone in the locker room and watched it — and Esposito saw he later got tagged by Clippers guard Lou Williams on Twitter, among other people who had seen the video. The Holy Family guys were headed in for a 6ABC interview Monday. It hadn’t made the SportsCenter top-10 plays yet, but man, it should have.