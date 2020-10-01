Temple linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley, a redshirt senior, has been named among 199 semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, presented by the National Football Foundation to the nation’s top scholar-athlete.
From this list, there will be 12-14 finalists, each receiving an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. The winner will have the postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000. Last year’s winner was Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, now a rookie with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Each school was limited to one nominee. The person had to be a senior or graduate student in his final year of playing eligibility, have a grade-point average of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, and be a starter or significant contributor on the football team.
Graham-Mobley, whose major is media studies and production, says he needs to complete just one course before earning his undergraduate degree.
“First and foremost I am extremely honored to be a semifinalist for the Walter Campbell trophy,” Graham-Mobley said in a statement released by the team. “And thankful for the opportunity that Temple football has granted me these past four years. This just embodies the impact that others have had on me. The people who surround me have given me the opportunity to see the brightness in life. I have always wanted to positively affect those who come in contact with me on and off the field. I tend to enjoy when others are able to feed off the energy that I embody.”
A graduate of Upper Merion High, Graham-Mobley had 36 tackles in eight games last season before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in an Oct. 26 game against Central Florida.
He is expected to be among the better linebackers in the American Athletic Conference. Temple, coming off an 8-5 season, will open this season on Oct. 10 at Navy.
Two other players with area ties are semifinalists: senior Prince Emili, a first-team all-Ivy League defensive lineman from Penn, and Pitt redshirt senior center Jimmy Morrissey, a first-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference selection who attended La Salle College High School.