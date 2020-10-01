“First and foremost I am extremely honored to be a semifinalist for the Walter Campbell trophy,” Graham-Mobley said in a statement released by the team. “And thankful for the opportunity that Temple football has granted me these past four years. This just embodies the impact that others have had on me. The people who surround me have given me the opportunity to see the brightness in life. I have always wanted to positively affect those who come in contact with me on and off the field. I tend to enjoy when others are able to feed off the energy that I embody.”