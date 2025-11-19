James Franklin vows to pour his ‘heart and soul’ into new job as Virginia Tech’s coach

The James Franklin era at Penn State came to an end Oct. 12 after a 22-21 loss to Northwestern, ending his 12 seasons in Happy Valley. Thirty-eight days later, he walked into Virginia Tech’s Cassell Coliseum with “Enter Sandman” blaring on the speakers, the song that plays when the Hokies enter each home game at Lane Stadium.

On Wednesday, two days after making the move official, Virginia Tech introduced Franklin as its new football coach.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Virginia Tech hires James Franklin as its next football coach

“Been in this profession for over 30 years, and I’ve learned a ton of lessons,” Franklin said at the news conference. “… Got my first big break in the ACC, been a head coach in the SEC, been a head coach in the Big Ten, and now obviously fortunate to have this unbelievable opportunity in the ACC at Virginia Tech.

“All these experiences, all these lessons that I’ve learned, we’re going to pour them into Virginia Tech.”

Before he spoke at the podium, Franklin received glowing reviews from Virginia Tech’s board of visitors rector, John Rocovich, president Tim Sands, and athletic director Whit Babcock. Babcock called Franklin “a proven program builder, a winner, an elite recruiter, a strong developer of men, and a relentless competitor.” Rocovich said that “Blacksburg, Virginia, and Virginia Tech will be the best place he ever lived.”

Franklin, 53, has a 128-60 record in 15 years as a head coach at Vanderbilt and Penn State.

Much of the news conference focused on Franklin’s vision for the program. Franklin, who went 104-45 with the Nittany Lions, did not talk much about Penn State, but he did use a moment in his opening statement to show appreciation for his former school.

» READ MORE: For James Franklin, his obsession over preparation truly has been key to victory

“I want to thank Penn State. I had 12 years there,” Franklin said. “It’s very unusual in college football, to get 12 years at a place, most importantly, the relationships, the staff, the players. The players here at Virginia Tech are going to find out I’m a players’ coach. That’s what it’s all about for me. That’s what it always will be.”

Franklin also thanked several people at Virginia Tech, including former longtime coach Frank Beamer, whom he called for his blessing the night before he took the job. But Franklin got choked up talking about Brent Pry, the Hokies’ former head coach, whom Franklin worked alongside for 11 years spanning Vanderbilt and Penn State.

Pry was Penn State’s defensive coordinator from 2014-21. Franklin wanted to make sure his former colleague and his family “got the respect they deserve.”

“Brent’s dad was my offensive coordinator in college. I’ve known Brent for over 30 years,” Franklin said, holding back tears. “I’ve got a ton of respect for Brent and his family. I know he poured his heart and soul into this place. I know this place is better today because of Brent and the commitment that he made.”

For the first time in a long time, Franklin said he had time to reflect and “take a deep breath” in the month in between jobs. “Me and my family, to take a take a minute to recharge our battery was very important.”

Virginia Tech was aggressive in its pursuit of him, Franklin said. “The very first time we met — I don’t want to speak for them, but I feel like they were ready for me to say yes that night,” he said. As the talks played out, the former Penn State coach said he used the notes app on his phone, compiling “next staff” and “things that I learned through the process.”

“Some of those things are for public consumption. Some of those things are private for me and my family, but areas that I know we need to grow and get better,” Franklin said. “People that have been following my career, and the things that we did at Penn State, what I’m talking about is what you see right now, the leadership, the commitment, and the alignment. And the nice thing for me is I’m walking in here, and that alignment already exists.”

» READ MORE: First-year coach K.C. Keeler is committed to Temple, Philly, and his ‘grandpa’ dance moves

Franklin has already hit the recruiting trail, he said, talking with more than 40 Virginia Tech pledges, communicating with most of the top players in Virginia, and even sending out offers to former and current Penn State pledges, including Timber Creek’s Roseby Lubintus, an offensive tackle.

Franklin’s recruiting philosophy will largely remain the same, relying on high school recruiting with the transfer portal supplementing the roster. Now he has the task of leading a program that hasn’t won the ACC since 2010 and has played for the national championship just once in school history (1999).

“You could not have found a coach that’s going to pour his heart and soul into this place more than me and my family,” Franklin said. “I give you my word on that.”