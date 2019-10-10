J.D. asked his father to contact the coaches at the U.S. Naval Academy. A few weeks later, they traveled from their home in Medford Lakes to Annapolis, Md., one of the prettiest places on the planet in autumn. Zach, J.D.'s brother and fellow soccer prodigy, tagged along. Then J.D. asked to go to the fifth edition of the Army-Navy Cup, played at Talen Energy Stadium and hosted by the Union. They went again last year. They’ll all be there Friday night at 7.