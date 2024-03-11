Jefferson, West Chester ready to represent at NCAA Division II tournament this week

The men’s and women’s brackets for the NCAA Division II basketball tournament are set with Jefferson and West Chester taking part as area representatives.

The men’s and women’s programs will be in action for Jefferson with just the women’s team playing for West Chester. On the men’s side, Jefferson will play as the No. 5 seed out of the East region. For the women, West Chester will play as a No. 7 seed in the Atlantic Region and Jefferson enters as the No. 4 seed in the East.

Here’s a look at each school chasing the opportunity for a national championship.

No. 5 Jefferson (23-8) vs. No. 4 Daemen (24-8)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. (watch live)

Jefferson enters the tournament behind an 11-game winning streak, a 14-2 record at home but most importantly a Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference title win over top-seeded Bloomfield in the final. The Rams have five double-digit scorers, led by junior guard Erik Timko. Timko, a native of Audubon and a Methacton High School alum, averages 20 points. He also was a big factor in Jefferson’s 20-point win over Bloomfield in the CACC title game with 19 points.

No. 7 West Chester (24-6) vs. No. 2 Fairmont St. (24-5)

Friday, 7:30 p.m., (watch live)

Despite dropping its semifinal game in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference tournament to eventual winner Gannon, West Chester received its bid behind a 16-game win streak. You have to go back to Jan. 6 for the last time the team lost a game before the PSAC semifinal. The high-scoring Golden Rams, who averaged 71.6 points this season, are led by senior forward Emily McAteer (17.9 points per game, 7.0 rebounds) and senior guard Leah Johnson (14.9 ppg). Also, West Chester was perfect at home this season (17-0) — the first time in program history.

No. 4 Jefferson (30-1) vs. No. 5 Southern New Hampshire (17-10)

Friday, 7:30 p.m., (watch live)

It’s been another banner season for Jefferson, with this one being their best yet. Behind a 16-0 run of the conference en route to collecting the CACC championship — a 61-39 rout of No. 2 seed Chestnut Hill — the Rams went 15-0 this season away from the Gallagher Center. While it’s been a complete team effort en route to the tournament, on paper Jefferson has been guided by the steady play of junior forward Cassie Murphy (13.5 ppg), senior forward Haley Meinel (14.1 ppg), and junior guard Sam Yencha, who leads the team in scoring (16.1) and rebounds (11).

