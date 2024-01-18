Jefferson is a powerhouse by committee. But playing the role of chairperson? Meet Sam Yencha

Consider the last time you had downtime. Maybe you watched a movie, or spent time with friends. Perhaps you went to the gym or studied extra for an exam.

The question is never whether you have the downtime or not, the question is what do you do with that downtime? Do you kick back and relax, or do you make the most of it?

For Sam Yencha, a guard on the Jefferson women’s basketball team, the answer for what to do in her free time is simple: she plays basketball.

“When the season’s over she goes and plays pickup,” head coach Tom Shirley said. “She’ll play because she wants to play and she likes to play. It’s not a chore for her. It’s just fun.”

All that hooping has been paying off, too. Currently, as a junior, Yencha leads the Rams, averaging 17.4 points and 11.7 rebounds, helping to contribute to her team’s 16-1 record and undefeated conference record.

But Yencha is no stranger to the spotlight. As a sophomore, she averaged 11.1 points, recorded 16 double-doubles, and was named to an all-conference team in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference.

But it’s a small feat compared to what she is doing now as an upperclassman.

So how does Yencha do it?

Again the answer is simple: work ethic.

“She works hard with us, but she also works hard without us,” Shirley said. “She’s multifaceted, she can handle the ball, her rebounds are terrific, she improved her post play, and jump shot. Put that all together and you have a better sense [of her work ethic].”

At the Division II level, NCAA rules regulate that college coaches are to spend a maximum of eight hours per week with their players in the offseason, and Shirley is big on the concept of rest. But Yencha doesn’t agree. For her, basketball is a 12-month job.

“I worked on my athletic ability, jump shot, and conditioning [in the offseason],” Yencha said. “I did it all individually.”

It’s that mentality which led Shirley to recruit Yencha in the first place.

“When you recruit, you’re looking for someone that you think will fit the system that you play,” Shirley said. “You want them to be a good person, not struggle academically ... and Sam check(s) all those boxes, so we brought her in.”

But while Yencha’s efforts in the offseason are impressive, she doesn’t do it all alone on the court.

“You always want to have a standout player,” Shirley said. “But when you look at it, we had four kids last year make all-conference, and none of them were seniors.

Senior Haley Meinel currently averages 15.4 points per game with an impressive 70 steals on the season. In the 2022-23 campaign, Meinel was named the CACC’s Defensive Player of the Year, and its Women’s Player of the Year.

Close behind is junior Cassie Murphy who is averaging 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this season and notched her 1,000th point this season, as well as Morgan Robinson who chips in with 8.4 points and six rebounds.

“[They] all bring something different to the table,” Shirley said. “When you’re a coach that has four different people that can help you in four different ways, that’s pretty special.”

And it makes it even more special when it brings success.

“If you try to stop one of us then the other person is just gonna go off,” Yencha said. “There are multiple people that can score more than 10 points in the game, so it makes us a really tough team to try to stop.”

Last season Jefferson went 28-5, making it to the CACC semifinals and Sweet Sixteen rounds of the NCAA Division II Tournament with Meinel leading the way — averaging 15.7 points per game.

Now, between Yencha stepping up as an upperclassman, and the contributions from Jefferson’s other stars, the Rams are set on both ends of the floor this season.

“We just have I think we have all the basketball basics covered between those four players,” Shirley said. “And what sets Sam apart [from the others] is that you look at her at the moment when you need someone to make the shot.”