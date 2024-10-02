Jefferson unveils an all-new golf classic aimed at continuing to change the face of the sport

Between the new wave of top players on the PGA and LIV tours and the sizable investments in broadcasting, advertising, and marketing to a younger generation, golf’s evolution has gained noticeable traction.

In turn, so has the increase in fan interest. Just how much? According to statistics from the National Golf Foundation, more than a one-third of people over the age of 5 are avid followers of the game, a 30% increase since 2016.

However, the lack of representation is still playing catch-up in the modern game. According to Golf Digest, fewer than 1% of Professional Golf Association members are Black.

The number of PGA members? More than 30,000.

The barriers to entry are well-known historically from both a financial and time-cost perspective. What can be remedied? Access and opportunity. This idea sparked last week’s inaugural Jefferson Health Classic, a two-day, 36-hole tournament aimed at promoting diversity in the sport at the Union League Golf Club in Torresdale.

Jefferson partnered with the Advocate Professional Golf Association, which has long promoted getting more diverse faces interested in and falling in love with the sport. It even included a kids’ clinic put on by First Tee of Greater Philadelphia, an organization aimed at using golf as a conduit for empowerment.

“Jefferson has been committed to making longer-term investments in the community that offer opportunities for people to get exposed to things they normally wouldn’t,” said Nick Ragone, the executive vice president, chief marketing and communications officer for Jefferson Health.

“Investing in a golf tournament with the APGA and having First Tee involved, we’re creating access and opportunities for communities that don’t have a ton of access to not just golf, but learning about agronomy or how golf tournaments are put on, opportunities in sports marketing or sports, in general. Investing in that type of awareness creates opportunities and opens up ideas. We’re excited to be the vessel for that.”

Jefferson’s “investment” raised the attention of Jeff Cunningham, who as a member of Drexel’s golf team set numerous records and became the first Black golfer to advance to the BMW Philadelphia Amateur Championship. Cunningham says representation is massive, which is why he planned to not only take part in promoting the initiative but also lend time to the kids’ clinic.

A native of South Florida, Cunningham said he didn’t even realize that the makeup of the sport could look so diverse until he came to Philadelphia.

“Growing up in the South, I’ve only seen golf look a certain way,” Cunningham said. “When I moved up here to Philadelphia for school, I started to understand what golf could be. The city just has a much stronger Black population and Black golf population. Going through school [at Drexel] and being a part of the Golf Association of Philadelphia, I started to meet more people who look like me. It really was a game changer in how I wanted to grow in the game and give back.”

This is music to the ears of people like Bill Hyndman, CEO of First Tee, who saw the Jefferson Classic as an event that perfectly aligned with their mission.

“We teach kids life skills, and we use the game of golf to teach them interpersonal skills and how to have confidence to overcome obstacles and manage their emotions,” Hyndman said. “These kids normally would never get the opportunity to play golf because golf is a very affluent game. So at its core, we at First Tee, the [APGA], and Jefferson have the opportunity to be that paradigm shift.”

According to Ragone, Jefferson expects to make this event an annual one to provide much-needed exposure to golf.

This notion makes the possibilities endless, says Cunningham.

“Philadelphia is in the mecca of, in my opinion, Black excellence,” said Cunningham. “There are so many talented people young and old, looking for that outlet. This has the opportunity to be that. Those of us who have found success have the responsibility to give back. If you truly want to grow this amazing game, and not just speak on it, it’s just what needs to be done.”