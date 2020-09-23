Allen did not point out that part himself. He did not try to tip the scales too far in his own favor. He did mention seeing Kobe Bryant after Bryant’s last game as a Laker against the Celtics, how he was thrilled to still be recognized by Kobe. Allen took his children in to see Kobe in the locker room. “He was telling them stories about me in my younger days. Can you imagine? Kobe … sitting there telling your own kids that he stole from their dad’s game? It blew my mind.”