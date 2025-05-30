A pair of locals relish in the glory of capturing an NCAA women’s lacrosse title for North Carolina

Kiley Mottice is no stranger to perfect seasons. Mottice helped lead Archbishop Carroll to a 24-0 record in 2022, her senior year, resulting in a Philadelphia Catholic League title and a state championship.

But this year the stakes were higher as Mottice was a part of University of North Carolina’s fourth NCAA women’s lacrosse championship in program history. It was the perfect way to cap a 22-0 season. Prior to this season, the Tar Heel’s last national title was in 2022.

The Downingtown native said she and her teammates are still “in shock” after their 12-8 win over Northwestern on Sunday.

“This team is such a special team, and we have just been super excited to have been able to have an undefeated season and bring it home,” said Mottice. “It’s something we have all worked for since we were young and dreamed of winning a natty, and to be able to do it at UNC is just incredible.”

While the midfielder has always dreamed of winning a national championship, she understood that sometimes even teams that have “all the talent in the world,” still can’t get the job done. She said she knew how hard it would be, but her time at Carroll helped prepare her for the work that would go into putting “together the perfect season.”

“I think at Carroll, especially the environment, is more like a college program where everybody is there to play lacrosse, in it for a reason,” Mottice said. “Just like how it was our goal this year to win a Natty, that’s how it is at Carroll [with] winning states. You go every day with one goal in mind, so it definitely prepared me very well for UNC.”

Playing lacrosse in high school also prepared Mottice for UNC by introducing her to future teammate Darcy Felter, who played for Penn Charter. During Mottice and Felter’s high school careers, the two schools met twice, each team notching one win.

Outside of their school teams, Felter and Mottice also faced each other through their club teams. Felter played for HHH Philly Girls Lacrosse while Mottice played for Phantastix Lacrosse.

“We definitely knew of each other and stuff, but it’s very cool to see how much our friendship has grown,” Mottice said, “and to be able to go home and hang out with her every day, just like at school.”

Mottice said a team that felt like a “family” was important to her when finding a college home, and she’s been able to find that at UNC, especially with Felter, who said the pair spends almost every day together.

Felter, a Wyndmoor native, found herself wanting to wear Carolina blue for other reasons. She grew up dreaming of playing for the Tar Heels. Her father, Wilson Felter, was part of the UNC 1991 men’s lacrosse team that won a national championship.

“He talks so highly of his time here and just the people and the connections that he continues to have as a result of it. To be part of that with him is a bond we really share,” Felter said. “We both have something to show for that hard work, and I think that’s really cool.”

UNC has always been the dream school for Felter. Coming off of its national title, the team was reflecting on past championship teams in the locker room. Felter recalled following North Carolina lacrosse growing up and being there when the men’s and women’s team won in 2016.

Now, she knows what it feels like to be on the other end.

“Seeing that now, and having the opportunity to look back on those moments and be like, ‘Wow, I’m living that out now, and it’s always been a dream,’ is really cool,” Felter said. “Then to top that off with a national championship, it’s hard to put into words.”

While Felter is sharing the experience of winning a national championship with her father and Mottice, the midfielder said throughout her college career that there has been many familiar faces she recognizes from playing in the Philly area.

“It’s cool when you’re going through a handshake line at the end of a game, how many people you know from our area who you either train with or have always played against, and seeing how many girls from the Philly area are competing at this level,” Felter added.

And for the younger girls in the area, Felter and Mottice hope they can inspire them.

“Being able to go back and even coach and connect with girls that are coming up in the Triple H and Phantastix and Carroll and Penn Charter, all of those programs, still having that connection with them, and seeing them at camps here and various places, tournaments, and that kind of thing,” Felter said, “It’s just really cool to see how many people support us from that area, but also are aiming to come to a place like this and compete at this kind of level.”