Win or lose, Rowan softball’s run to the Division III championship has already made this team historic

Rowan’s softball team has already claimed a spot in the program’s record books.

The Profs started the season with the longest winning streak (31 games) in program history. But if they can claim the program’s first national title at the Division III softball championship this weekend, they will cement the 2025 team as the best in Rowan history.

The Profs (48-2) finished the regular season 39-1 behind dominant pitching from Emily McCutcheon and Rylee Lutz. In the postseason, Rowan claimed the New Jersey Athletic Conference tournament title and cruised through its regional and super regional, which were at home in Glassboro.

Rowan beat Salisbury twice in the best-of-three super regional to advance to the championship for the third consecutive season.

Rowan’s quest to close out an already historic season with a national championship begins against Texas Lutheran (44-3) on Thursday at Inspiration Field in Bloomington, Ill. (5 p.m., ncaa.com).

“We’re really dedicated,” senior outfielder McKenzie Melvin said. “We want this more than anything.”

Prof-ense

The Profs have relied on their defense this season. Rowan leads D-III with 27 shutouts and a team ERA of 1.02. In the second game of the super regional, Rowan found itself in unfamiliar territory after McCutcheon allowed two runs in the first inning.

It did not take long for the Profs to regain control. They scored three runs in the top of the second, the last of which came on a bases-loaded single from Melvin. The senior’s RBI proved decisive, as Rowan beat Salisbury, 6-2, to win the super regional.

“I just stayed relaxed,” Melvin said. “I stayed within myself. I really focused in on the ball so that I could drive one through the infield to score that run, just to get above.”

Melvin was named the Most Outstanding Player of the super regional for her offensive efforts. In two games, the outfielder went 5-for-8 with three runs, two RBIs, and a stolen base. Rowan’s 15-1 victory in Game 1 of the super regional was the fourth time the Profs have scored 15-plus runs this season.

The Profs hope their success at the plate carries over to the championship. Their matchup with Texas Lutheran will be a test, as the Bulldogs have the second-best team ERA in Division III at 1.10.

“That first game against Salisbury, we were hitting [incredibly],” Melvin said. “We kept passing the bat, no matter what the score was. I think that if we just continuously pass the bat and score runs every inning, we’ll be unstoppable.”

Senior success

For Melvin and the five other seniors on Rowan’s roster, postseason wins have extended their softball careers. Melvin said she appreciates the extra time with her team that postseason success has bought her.

“We’re just very grateful to be here,” Melvin said. “Especially since it’s my last year. Personally, I definitely didn’t want my season to end any time soon.”

Under coach Kim Wilson, the championship round has become familiar territory for Rowan’s seniors. It is the first time in program history that it has made finals appearances in three consecutive seasons.

The Profs will need to keep getting the best out of their primary pitchers, Lutz and McCutcheon, to find success. Lutz, a senior righty, was named the Most Outstanding Pitcher of the super regional for a seven-strikeout performance in Game 1. For Melvin, knowing Lutz or McCutcheon will be on the rubber alleviates some of the pressure on Rowan’s hitters.

“It’s nerve-racking once you get to this point because you want to make it all the way,” Melvin said. “It definitely takes a lot of pressure off of us knowing that Emily and Rylee are dominant. They’re just amazing pitchers.”

Championship hunting

Despite their recent postseason success, the Profs have never won a national championship. Rowan was two wins away from the three-game championship series of the NCAA Tournament last season but was eliminated by eventual champion East Texas Baptist.

While Rowan’s seniors are grateful to extend their seasons, they have not lost sight of the program’s championship aspirations.

“We have that one common goal, which is to win it all,” Melvin said. “We need to tell the younger girls not to overthink or overcomplicate it. We’re here for a reason.”

If the Profs beat Texas Lutheran in Game 1, they will play the winner of Trine and Redlands at 5 p.m. Friday. If Rowan loses, it will enter the elimination bracket and face the Trine-Redlands loser at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

All tournament games be streamed on ncaa.com. The first game of the three-game finals series is June 3. The second game, and third game if necessary, are June 4.