Former St. Joseph’s Prep QB Kyle McCord will start in Ohio State’s opener

Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Tuesday that former St. Joseph’s Prep quarterback Kyle McCord will start the Buckeyes’ season opener on Saturday at Indiana.

Day said that touted sophomore quarterback Devin Brown also is expected to play in the game.

A 6-foot-3 junior, McCord has played in 12 games over the last two seasons, with a start in 2021 against Akron. A native of Mount Laurel, he has passed for 606 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in his college career.

McCord will be the second former St. Joe’s Prep standout to start for Ohio State, joining All-American wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

“As close as we may seem on the field, we’re even closer off the field, we have a big friendship,” Harrison told The Inquirer last year.

» READ MORE: Penn State, Temple open season as favorites in home openers

“Having him commit to Ohio State, you always want to go to college with someone that you know, so that played a factor [in Harrison going to Ohio State], and now he’s my quarterback. That receiver to quarterback connection is very important.”