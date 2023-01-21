Penn women climb to top of Ivy standings; Temple women, La Salle men lose on the road in Saturday’s City 6 hoops action

Penn pushes to top of Ivy League

Kayla Padilla scored a team-high 21 points, and forward Jordan Obi added 20 as Penn defeated Yale, 79-57, on Saturday at the Palestra.

Penn junior forward Floor Toonders hauled in a game-high 10 rebounds. Jenna Clark paced Yale with her own 21-point performance.

The win tied the Quakers (13-6, 5-1 Ivy) atop the Ivy League standings with Columbia, which celebrated a 94-74 drubbing of Brown on Saturday. Penn defeated Columbia, 71-67, in the teams’ first meeting on Jan. 7 and will face off again on Feb. 3.

Next up, Penn has a week to prepare for a road test against Harvard (11-7, 4-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).

La Salle drops road contest vs. St. Louis

La Salle had four scorers in double figures, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Explorers past St. Louis in an 84-71 loss at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Mo.

Fousseyni Drame led La Salle (8-11, 2-4 Atlantic 10) with 14 points, while Khalil Brantley added 13 and Anwar Gill had 11. Daeshon Shepherd finished with a 12-point, 10-rebound performance off the bench.

Sincere Parker scored a game-high 20 points off the bench for the Billikens (14-6, 6-1), and Yuri Collins added 17 points and 11 boards.

La Salle will look to rebound when it hosts Davidson (9-10, 2-5 A-10) on Wednesday (7 p.m., ESPN+).

Temple loses third straight conference game

Despite a game-high 16 points from Aleah Nelson, Temple lost to host Memphis, 64-53.

A 17-7 third-quarter edge for Memphis made the difference, after the Owls (7-11, 2-4 American Athletic Conference) trailed just 28-26 at halftime. Tarriyonna Gary had 11 points to round out Temple’s double-figure scorers.

Madison Griggs’ 14 points led Memphis (11-8, 3-3).

Temple returns to action Wednesday at Tulane (12-7, 2-4 AAC) with a 7 p.m. tip (ESPN+).