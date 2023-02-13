La Salle women pick up win; Drexel women, Temple men fall

Kayla Spruill had a team-high 13 points and La Salle used a big third quarter to top Duquesne, 72-56, in an Atlantic 10 matchup at Tom Gola Arena on Sunday.

The Explorers (15-11, 6-5 A10) led, 27-24, out of the break, then built a double-digit advantage via a 22-13 third-quarter edge. La Salle led by as many as 20 points in the final frame.

Molly Masciantonio and Mia Jacobs each scored 12 points for La Salle.

Duquesne (15-10, 5-7) got a game-high 15 points from Precious Johnson.

Advertisement

La Salle remains home Thursday for a matchup with Fordham (16-9, 8-4) at 11 a.m. (ESPN+).

Drexel women come up short vs. Monmouth

Despite a game-high 32 points from Keishana Washington on the road, Drexel could not complete a comeback against Monmouth in a 70-66 loss.

Trailing, 68-66, with 24 seconds to go and holding possession, the Dragons (18-6, 10-3 Colonial Athletic Association) had a tying look from Washington that missed. Monmouth (12-12, 7-6), which led by as many as 12 points in the third quarter, sank two free throws after a desperation foul to seal the win.

Washington finished 15 of 31 shooting in her ninth game of at least 30 points. Grace O’Neill (eight points) had a game-high three steals, while Maura Hendrixson had a game-high eight assists for the Dragons.

Monmouth was paced by Ariana Vanderhoop’s 20 points.

Drexel returns to action against visiting Northeastern (12-11, 7-5) on Friday at 6 p.m. (NBCSP).

Temple men suffer third straight loss

Four Temple players reached double figures, but it wasn’t enough as the Owls fell on the road to American Athletic Conference foe Memphis, 86-77.

After facing its largest deficit, 67-49, with 10 minutes, 19 left in the second half, Temple (14-12, 8-5 AAC) used a 16-2 run over the next four minutes to pull within four points. But Memphis (19-6, 9-3) did enough to keep Temple from getting any closer.

The Owls’ Khalif Battle had 25 points on 7-of-12 shooting off the bench for his fifth straight effort of 20-plus points. Hysier Miller scored 15 points, Zach Hicks added 12 points and a game-high two blocks, and Nick Jourdain had 10 points.

DeAndre Williams recorded game highs of 26 points and 12 rebounds for Memphis.

Temple will host Wichita St. (12-12, 5-7) on Thursday at 7 p.m. (ESPN+).