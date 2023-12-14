Atlantic 10 conference announces renewed deal with CBS, NBC, and ESPN

The Atlantic 10 announced five-year extensions of broadcast agreements with CBS Sports, NBC Sports, and ESPN.

A total figure was not disclosed, but according to an A-10 release, the deal “provides a significant increase in the conference’s television rights fees” to the tune of a 40% increase in revenue, along with the expansion of where A-10 sports will be marketed and televised across all three networks.

The deal is scheduled to run through the 2028-29 season showcasing a variety of A-10 sports, specifically men’s and women’s college basketball.

In the case of college hoops, the deal is said to increase the number of televised championship matchups by up to 30% more than the previous agreement with the trio. The A-10 has been a part of all three networks for years, the longest being a relationship with ESPN that began in the late 1990s.

A total of 98 games across men’s and women’s basketball will be televised, with 28 of those matches getting in-studio coverage. All 14 men’s tournament championship basketball games also will be televised. NBC Sports is scheduled to air the first, second, and quarterfinal rounds, CBS Sports has signed on to broadcast the semifinal and the championship on CBS and its streaming service, Paramount+.

For the women, NBC Sports will jump in during the quarterfinals, with CBS Sports taking over the semifinal rounds and the final will be on ESPN’s family of networks.

“This is a strong and exciting outcome for the A-10,” said Dr. Eric Spina, president at the University of Dayton and chair of the A-10 Presidents Council. “The A-10 is a proud basketball conference with competitive, dynamic games throughout the season. We appreciate and value our broadcast partners, and it is clear they value the A-10.”

