There are six numbers that have been retired for La Salle men’s basketball, with the names immortalized on giant posters at the far end of the court at Tom Gola Arena. Fran Dunphy has connections with almost all of them.

“I’ve played for Tom Gola [No. 15] for two years. I’ve played with Larry Cannon [20] for two years. I coached Lionel Simmons [22] for two years as an assistant coach. I was an assistant coach with Michael Brooks [32] for one year,” Dunphy explained, pointing at each name hanging from the rafters.

“The rest of my talk [at the La Salle Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony] was about how lucky I’ve been to play with these guys, these giants, at La Salle,” continued Dunphy. “They were just good people. To have that opportunity to be involved with these guys, it was just awesome. Every one of them was just an absolute genius at the game, but they were great teammates.”

Dunphy himself averaged 18.7 points a game as a key member of the legendary 1968-69 La Salle team that went 23-1 (it did not earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament as it was on probation). That squad is widely considered one of the greatest teams in Philadelphia Big 5 basketball history.

But during La Salle’s game against George Mason on Saturday, Dunphy didn’t act like “Mr. Big 5.” Had it not been for the number of people (including the game’s referees) asking for pictures and shaking his hand, congratulating him on his spectacular career, it would be difficult to discern him as someone so important to Big 5 basketball. In addition to his playing career at La Salle, Dunphy coached Penn and Temple to great success for years (Penn 1989-2006, Temple 2006-2019). Yet Dunphy enjoys being a spectator and supporting whoever is in charge of the program that put his name on the map.

“I always followed the program no matter who was coaching. You know, Lefty Irvin after I left coaching with Speedy [Dunphy was an assistant at La Salle early in his coaching career), and then Billy Hahn got the job after Speedy, then John Giannini, now Ashley. I actually talked to Billy Hahn last week, had lunch with John Giannini last week, and spent some good time today with Ashley, and Speedy was there at the ceremony today. We’re in this coaching profession and we’re all so lucky to be in it.”

Despite his illustrious stints with Penn and Temple, La Salle holds a special place in Dunphy’s heart. Any time he’s invited back to the university, whether it be as a color commentator for the Explorers’ games on ESPN+ or a commencement speaker for the class of 2020, it’s always an honor for him to come back to his alma mater.

“I’m grateful that they asked me [to come back and speak],” Dunphy said. “I’ve been back a number of times. Obviously, I coached against La Salle for 30 years, never necessarily liked that. It was hard because of everything they have done for me over the years…it’s been great to come back, at any time.

“Somebody said, ‘Are you missing it?’ Yeah, how about, like, every day? You miss the energy, you miss the juice, as it were, so it’s just what we do. I value my time at La Salle.”

It was quite the journey for Dunphy, growing up in Drexel Hill, playing three seasons with the Explorers, then going on to become the winningest coach in Big 5 history. It’s the kind of basketball career a kid in Philadelphia, knowing of the fervent support for college basketball, dreams about.

“I was one of those kids that got taken to the Palestra as a grade schooler and a high schooler, and then I got a chance to play at the Palestra in the Big 5, and then eventually I made it all the way up to having a key to the front door of the Palestra,” Dunphy recalled. “I’ve been so blessed…going from Penn to Temple and staying in the city…it’s just been sort of an unbelievable ride, and I’m so grateful every time I think about it.”

It’s a bit strange that La Salle waited until this year to award him Hall of Fame honors, but, for Dunphy, it’s just another reason to be thankful, which he is, despite his many accomplishments. “[La Salle] gave me way more than I gave them.”