Standing at 6-foot-10 and 240 pounds, with a swaggering and purposeful walkout when his name is announced during pregame introductions, La Salle’s Clifton Moore is the picture of easygoing confidence in his senior season.

For each morsel of self-assurance that occurs naturally, just as much has come from the ample time Moore has had to reflect on his skills, perfect his craft, and put in the physical and mental work to become the best version of himself. The undisclosed injury he suffered last year was an impactful experience, so much so that he remembers the exact date it happened.

“I got injured Feb. 28,” said Moore, a transfer from Indiana who played his high-school ball at Hatboro-Horsham. “So I was really rehabbing all summer, working on my game, just trying to get back to normal. So I come in, basically come back in late August, and that’s when I was able to start running again. I was already kind of set behind, just trying to be healthy. This year, just being able to work on my game, show that confidence and be more explosive on offense and defense really showed more of what I can do. It was really just a confidence thing for me.”

It’s paid off. The Ambler native is averaging 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game. He had scored double-digit points in 14 consecutive games until he was held to nine in Wednesday’s loss at Fordham. He has surpassed La Salle legend Lionel Simmons to occupy the fourth overall spot for most single-season blocks in program history, and has entered the top 10 for most career blocks in program history, despite only playing two seasons, with one being shortened due to COVID-19.

Saturday’s home game against Dayton is Senior Day. Moore has had quite the journey up to his senior year at La Salle, impressing the masses wherever he played, and proving that he is one of the most versatile and adaptable players any coach could ask for

“I started when I was 6, so basketball has been a part of my life since I was young. I just was always tall for my age, so I kept growing,” Moore said. “I started out as a point guard or shooting guard, so ever since basically ninth grade, I grew up doing that — shooting threes, dribbling, all that. Then, all of a sudden, I grew to be big enough to be the bigger guy, so I started being able to play the ‘big man’ position. I translated all those skills over to that while adding another part of my game. That’s why I felt like people were interested in my talent, and I could use my versatility on offense and defense.”

Despite an abundance of skill and athleticism, Division I basketball was never the primary goal for Moore.

“I never really thought of [playing Division I basketball],” he said. “I just kept trying to get better. It wasn’t until my high school coach — who believed in me all the way back in ninth grade — he’s like, ‘You’re going to be a Division I player.’

“I didn’t really see it until about the summer going into 11th grade, that’s when I started to see everything really click for me. I got to 6-6, and then once I started rolling was my 11th-grade playoffs. I got one 28-point game and I never looked back. That’s when AAU started, so the spring and the summer is when you play in all the circuits, and that’s where you get your attention from. That’s when it started popping off like crazy. All the interest, all the attention, really went from zero to 100 because I was a late bloomer.”

Starting his collegiate career at Indiana, the bright lights of a storied program in the Big Ten were captivating, but the reality set in: He wasn’t playing high school ball anymore.

“As a freshman coming into these juniors and seniors, learning how to play the game was eye-opening,” Moore said. “And you get to see how really good these players are. It was a great experience for me.”

However, he “didn’t really see the minutes I wanted” and felt as though his skills would be better suited in a different program.

“It was my sophomore year,” Moore said. “At the end of the season, I decided that transferring was going to be a good option for me. In the transfer process, Coach [Ashley Howard], he came in and he showed me his history and what he knows and his winning culture. It was also closer to home, and it felt like I could help this program. The biggest thing for me was trying to win, and coming back home was also a big piece of that.”

He had to sit out the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer rules, but integrated quickly once the 2020-21 season kicked off. Playing in 23 games (and starting in 18), he ranked seventh in the Atlantic 10 in blocks and put up solid numbers against tough opponents like Duquesne and St. Louis.

While his stats and playing style have obviously improved over his two years with the Explorers, when asked how he’s grown the most during his time here, he highlights a different aspect of himself that serves him both on and off the court.

“I’ve grown mentally more than anything,” Moore said. “Being able to understand what I’m doing and leading by example, and trying to understand what’s needed to be done on and off the court, and just getting that experience of college basketball. You realize how much you really don’t know as a freshman. That’s why I try to give perspective to these freshmen … just offering my perspective to them because I know it can be a lot. Really just trying to be a leader in that way.”

He has stepped up in that leadership position, one that may seem obvious because of his physical advantages and composure during games. In a season when things have rarely gone the Explorers’ way, Moore’s self-described optimism and care for his teammates is an essential character trait.

“I’m positive,” he said. “I try to be positive in all situations and try to help people be included and really just be a lighthearted good person all around. The people you talk to will say I’m a good person, and that’s not to brag, it’s just my character. I don’t get mad often with my teammates, I just try to help out often. … I’ll do what they ask me. I just want to help. I’m a giver. I really just try to make sure my guys are good.”

So as he walks through the guard of honor formed by his teammates on Senior Day against Dayton, with that moseying stride and sunny smile plastered on his face, Moore can play knowing that, while his impact on the basketball program has not come without sacrifice, it has been met with immense gratitude from everyone around him.

“I hope to really just kind of show that I left it all out there trying to win,” he said. “I feel like whether it’s offense or defense, I may make mistakes sometimes, but it’s always for us trying to win. That’s the biggest thing for me.”