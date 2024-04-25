Daeshon Shepherd is exiting the transfer portal and returning to La Salle

La Salle forward Daeshon Shepherd is withdrawing from the transfer portal and returning to the school, Big5Hoops reported.

The school announced the news shortly after on social media.

Shepherd, who has one year of eligibility left, greatly improved in his junior season, scoring 10.6 points per game to go with 5.6 rebounds. But he became most known around college basketball for his high-flying dunks.

La Salle saw its five top scorers enter the portal. Its backcourt combination of Jhamir Brickus and Khalil Brantley remain in the portal for now.

La Salle also recently got a transfer commitment from former Penn State big man Demetrius Lilley, a Lower Merion grad.

Shepherd, who went to Archbishop Wood, gives Fran Dunphy’s team another experienced and athletic player for its frontcourt.