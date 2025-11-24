Darris Nichols and his brother have one mission at La Salle: Make Explorers men’s hoops a winner

Growing up in Radford, Va., basketball games between Darris and Shane Nichols almost always ended in a fight.

Shane is two years older than Darris, and was stronger and faster when they were kids. The brothers were ultra competitive, but the tone shifted when they began to play organized basketball. The fights stopped and they focused on pushing each other on the court.

Advertisement

Darris and Shane went on to play college basketball at West Virginia and Wofford, respectively, before shifting to the sidelines. They each made multiple stops at different schools as assistant coaches, but never overlapped in their first decade as coaches.

» READ MORE: After nearly a half-century in college athletics, A-10 commish Bernadette McGlade is retiring

That was until Darris was named Radford’s head coach in 2021 and he brought Shane with him. The pair led the Highlanders to multiple 20-win seasons and Darris earned a new opportunity at La Salle, being named its head coach in March. Shane followed again as the associate head coach. The brothers, now in the City of Brotherly Love, are ready to lead the Explorers back to success behind a culture built on toughness.

“We value toughness before anything,” Darris said. “I think that when you have a common in college basketball where guys just leave after every year or two years, it’s hard to build toughness. So you got to recruit to it. And I think we’ve done a pretty good job of that in year one. So that’s kind of in our philosophy of getting in the right direction.”

The brothers had similar coaching paths. Darris and Shane each went overseas to play professionally following their college careers, but their time overseas was short-lived.

Darris suffered injuries in both knees and Shane also got banged up. The post-playing days for them were unceremonious at first, with Darris working as a valet and Shane at a sales job.

» READ MORE: Former Temple guard Hysier Miller bet on his team to lose multiple times, NCAA says

Shane knew he missed basketball and spent time coaching at Radford High School, his alma mater, before returning to Radford in 2010 as an assistant coach. Darris turned to his West Virginia head coach, Bob Huggins, and joined his staff as a graduate assistant in 2010.

The brothers spent the next 10 years building their profiles as assistant coaches at multiple schools. They never crossed paths but made sure to consistently stay in touch during the season. They used their relationship to bounce ideas off each other and learn more about certain players the other may have faced.

“We talked every day,” Darris said. “Most of the time it was about, have you seen this player? What do you know about this? Can you send me this guy’s contact info? It was a lot of that going on.”

Darris also jokingly tried his luck with poaching future NBA All-Star Ja Morant from Shane when his older brother was at Murray State, and he was at Florida.

“When he was at Murray State, they had Ja Morant, and I called him and I said, ‘Hey, man, I’m trying to get Ja Morant to transfer.’ He said he wasn’t going to do a transfer.”

Darris earned the head coaching job at Radford after six seasons as an assistant at Florida. Shane was still coaching at Murray State at the time and the Racers were coming off three straight regular-season conference championships. Still, the decision to join forces with his brother back home was a no-brainer.

“I wanted to come help my brother be successful and I felt like there was nobody else in the profession that could help him do that more than me,” Shane said. “That’s just because I got his back. He can trust me and I’m going to work hard to make sure he is successful.”

The brothers spent the next four seasons building the Radford program together, and they found success.

Radford won 21 games in the 2022-23 season and 20 games in the 2024-25 season with Darris at the helm. Darris and Shane won 68 games in their four years with the Highlanders, but a new opportunity presented itself this past offseason.

La Salle’s head coaching job was open following the retirement of Fran Dunphy and Darris got the offer to fill the role. The move offered a change and new challenge in his eyes, so he made the move up to 20th and Olney. Shane followed suit as the associate head coach.

“It was cool opportunity because most of the college jobs that I’ve been at have been in college towns or small towns,” Darris said. “So I wanted something different. Let’s coach in the college city.”

The brothers are taking over an Explorers program that has not won more than 20 games or the Big 5 title since the 2012-13 season. Darris and Shane crafted a natural family feel at Radford and are now looking to do the same at La Salle.

“Throughout the years with the teams we’ve had is just being able to mold and really build them, and they take on our mentality to the game,” Shane said. “You see it toward the middle and end of the year where they buy into the toughness piece. They buy into the togetherness piece. Right now our guys are doing that. We just got to keep molding that, building that, and making it stronger.”

» READ MORE: Follow the Inquirer's complete coverage of La Salle athletics right here!