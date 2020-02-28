La Salle power forward Ed Croswell, the Explorers’ leading scorer and rebounder, has left the team and plans to transfer, according to sources.
One source said Croswell informed the school Friday of his decision. Rivals.com first reported the news. The school then confirmed the news in a release.
“Ed Croswell is a great kid and was a valued member of this basketball program,” Explorers coach Ashley Howard said in a statement. “We wish Ed and his family nothing but the best moving forward.”
A 6-foot-8 sophomore from St. Joseph’s Prep, Croswell averaged 10.4 points and 7.6 rebounds in 21.9 minutes a game. According to KenPom.com, Croswell had the top offensive rebounding rate in the country.
The Explorers, who will host St. Bonaventure on Saturday, have won two of their last three games to get to 4-11 in the Atlantic 10, 13-14 overall. Howard could not be reached for further comment.