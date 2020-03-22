After leaving La Salle, Ed Croswell had offers from all over, all levels. But Providence quickly moved in as a favorite for the St. Joseph’s Prep graduate.
“Coach Cooley really pitched to me that he could help me be a better player, he could help me with my game,’’ Croswell said of Friars coach Ed Cooley. “The last week, he called every day, sometimes twice a day. The way they play, they play through their bigs.”
Croswell, a 6-foot-8 sophomore who had considered Old Dominion and Arkansas among other suitors, said he hadn’t known Providence assistant Jeff Battle before, but so many people he knows are close to the Philly native, “It was like I already knew him without knowing him.”
One of the better rebounders in the nation, Croswell had averaged 10.4 points and 7.6 rebounds a game. He said he understands he’ll be working on his shooting and his conditioning as he sits out next season. He had talked to St. Joseph’s transfer Jared Bynum about what life was like up there. Bynum had sat out this past year after transferring from Hawk Hill.
“It just was time to go in a different direction,’’ Croswell said when asked why he had had left La Salle just before the end of the regular season. “I loved La Salle basketball. I thank Coach Ash [Howard] for giving me an opportunity.”
Meanwhile, Tegra Izay, a 6-10 big man from Montreal, Canada, who played last season at Archbishop Carroll (D.C.), announced he had committed to La Salle.