Temple transfer Jahlil White commits to La Salle

For the fourth time during this college basketball offseason, a men’s basketball player announced he was leaving one Big 5 school for another.

Temple transfer Jahlil White is staying in North Philadelphia, just moving neighborhoods. White announced on Instagram Sunday night that he was transferring to La Salle.

White, a 6-foot-7 guard, was Temple’s third-leading scorer at 10.1 points per game. He also averaged 5.5 rebounds.

A Wildwood Catholic grad, White has one season of eligibility remaining after playing three at Temple.

La Salle now has three commitments via the transfer portal. The Explorers previously received commitments from Penn State big man Demetrius Lilley and Long Island University guard Eric Acker. You can count a fourth portal addition in Daeshon Shepherd, who entered the portal and withdrew his name to stay at La Salle.

That could happen again with Khalil Brantley, La Salle’s leading scorer, who is still deciding on where to play next but included the Explorers in his final three schools, along with Washington State and Utah.

The Explorers lost point guard Jhamir Brickus to Villanova, big man Rokas Jocius to Central Florida, and guard Anwar Gill to Howard. But Fran Dunphy and his staff have certainly added talent and have a few more roster spots to fill. White will start and provide experience and scoring, although his three-point shooting leaves a little to be desired.

Temple, meanwhile, rebuilt its backcourt with White, Hysier Miller, and Jordan Riley — the team’s three leading scorers — all entering the portal. The Owls brought in New Mexico’s Jamal Mashburn Jr., St. Joseph’s Lynn Greer III, and Penn State’s Jameel Brown.

Joining White, Brickus, and Greer in going from Big 5 to Big 5 is Penn’s Tyler Perkins, who, like Brickus, is off to Villanova.