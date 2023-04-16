La Salle guard Josh Nickelberry announces commitment to Florida State

Former La Salle guard Josh Nickelberry has committed to Florida State, he announced Friday.

Nickelberry, a graduate transfer, averaged 10.9 points and 2.7 rebounds this season for the Explorers. Playing primarily off the bench, he led the team in three-pointers made (79) and three-pointer percentage (40.1%). Nickelberry was named Atlantic 10 Sixth Man of the Year and was recently honored as second team All-Big 5.

The 6-foot-4 guard will be making his return to the ACC after beginning his collegiate career at Louisville. Nickelberry transferred to La Salle after two seasons with the Cardinals where his playing time was limited due to injury.

Nickelberry joins a Florida State program looking to rebuild after going 9-23 and finishing 12th in the ACC last season. A family member, Kevin Nickelberry, was also named a Florida State assistant coach Friday.

Josh Nickelberry’s departure comes after La Salle forwards Hassan and Fousseyni Drame committed to Duquesne. Sophomore guard Daeshon Shepherd announced he would remain at La Salle after previously indicating he would test the portal.