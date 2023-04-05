La Salle’s Hassan and Fousseyni Drame say they are transferring to Duquesne

Twin brothers Hassan and Fousseyni Drame announced they are transferring from La Salle. But they won’t be going far, as they’ll both be staying within Pennsylvania and the Atlantic 10.

The Drame brothers committed to Duquesne on Wednesday as graduate transfers. Both 6-foot-7 forwards originally from Bamako, Mali, they played in all 34 games this season for the Explorers. Hassan averaged 6.4 points per game and 4.3 rebounds per game. Fousseyni averaged 8.8 points per game and a team-high 5.3 rebounds per game.

Hassan and Fousseyni transferred to La Salle following three seasons at St. Peter’s. They were both instrumental in the Peacocks’ historic run to the Elite Eight in 2022, becoming the first 15-seed to do so.

The Drames will now head to Pittsburgh to join A-10 rival Duquesne for their final year of eligibility. While La Salle lost its regular-season meeting with the Dukes, the Explorers upset No. 6-seeded Duquesne in the second round of the A-10 Tournament on March 8, and advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2015.

La Salle’s Josh Nickelberry, the A-10 Sixth Man of the Year, has also entered the transfer portal, but has left open the option of returning to the Explorers. Sophomore guard Daeshon Shepherd previously announced his intention to enter the portal, but has since committed to staying at La Salle.