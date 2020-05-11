Kenny Johnson is longer on the La Salle men’s basketball coaching staff, a spokesman for the athletic department confirmed Monday morning.
After confirming that Johnson’s absence from the coaching staff’s website meant Johnson was no longer on the staff, the school released the following statement:
“Kenny Johnson is no longer a member of our men’s basketball staff. Per University policy, we will not comment further on this personnel matter.
“The recent Notice of Allegations released by the NCAA was related to Johnson's tenure on the coaching staff at the University of Louisville. The substance of these alleged violations is in no way connected to his tenure at La Salle University.
“La Salle Athletics is committed to promoting an environment of compliance to the highest standard of ethical conduct within its department.”
Last week, La Salle said the school had been notified Monday by the NCAA that Johnson was named in a notice of allegations the association has served against Louisville from the time Johnson was a Cardinals assistant coach under Rick Pitino, the recently-named Iona head coach who also was listed in the allegations.
Louisville had released the notice of allegations, not naming the individuals allegedly involved. Included were Level I allegations of an improper recruiting offer, with two assistant coaches being involved, and “a Level II allegation of recruiting violations by the same two former men’s basketball coaching staff members in providing impermissible transportation and having impermissible contact in the context of recruitment-related activities.”