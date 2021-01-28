Still, all this represents improvement, after being 10th in this category two seasons back and 11th in 2019-20? Where is the uptick coming from? Start with the presence of an under-6 foot freshman from Coatesville. It took Howard just two games to insert Jhamir Brickus in his starting lineup. This guy usually combines a calm presence with true court savvy. He isn’t looking to take all the shots himself, but has an athleticism required of the A-10 level. He’s a legit lead guard, a fit here. (Also, a freshman. Brickus had 4 turnovers against URI.)