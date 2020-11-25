Beatty was last season’s leading scorer (10.7 points per game), but Spencer’s elite three-point shooting (43.8% last season) with an improved year inside the arc should make him a double-digit scorer. He only shot 33% on two-point field goals last season. Christian Ray is one of those players who catches your attention whenever he’s on the floor. He’ll be spotted somewhere flying around, which is why even though he’s just 6-foot-6, he should be La Salle’s best rebounder. Jared Kimbrough’s offensive stat sheet may not jump out, but his work on defense will anchor that unit. He can guard one through five and cover a lot of ground.