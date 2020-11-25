La Salle lost two leaders in Saul Phiri and Isiah Deas, but seniors David Beatty and Scott Spencer are prepared to take the torch.
A couple of transfers and medical redshirts are back this season, plus a sophomore class that will make up most of the rotation. If there were ever a year for players to take a first- to second-year jump, La Salle needs it this season.
Beatty was last season’s leading scorer (10.7 points per game), but Spencer’s elite three-point shooting (43.8% last season) with an improved year inside the arc should make him a double-digit scorer. He only shot 33% on two-point field goals last season. Christian Ray is one of those players who catches your attention whenever he’s on the floor. He’ll be spotted somewhere flying around, which is why even though he’s just 6-foot-6, he should be La Salle’s best rebounder. Jared Kimbrough’s offensive stat sheet may not jump out, but his work on defense will anchor that unit. He can guard one through five and cover a lot of ground.
Jack Clark’s size (6-8) for a guard is unique, and he should help fill the scoring void created by Deas and Phiri’s departure. Point guards Ayinde Hikim and Jhamir Brickus are the floor generals charged with bettering the Explorers’ assist-turnover margin. Sherif Kenney only shot 26.7% from three last season, but he had six games with two or more threes made. He could be La Salle’s sixth man with more consistency in his sophomore year. Rim protection should be a strength this year with 6-10 stalwarts Clifton Moore and Tegra Izay.